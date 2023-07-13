An emaciated bulldog had to be put to sleep after it collapsed in front of a shocked RSPCA officer in Sheffield.

The American XL bulldog, called Tyson, had been left out in freezing conditions when the officer arrived to follow up reports the charity had received about underweight dogs. She saw him collapse and fall down a set of concrete steps. He was rushed to the vets where staff fought to save him for 48 hours before the difficult decision was taken to put him to sleep to prevent further suffering.

His owner, who had failed to provide a safe environment for Tyson and another XL bulldog, called Lola, as well as ignoring Tyson’s drastic weight loss, has now been banned from keeping animals for eight years after a prosecution by the RSPCA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ricki Haywood, aged 40, of New Cross Walk in Woodhouse, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to three offences under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 and appeared for sentencing at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on June 30. As well as being banned from keeping animals, she was ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work, complete 20 ‘rehabilitation activity days’ and pay £400 costs and a victim surcharge of £114.

Tyson, an American XL bulldog, collapsed in front of an RSPCA inspector and sadly had to be put to sleep after he was left out in freezing conditions at a home in Sheffield. Ricki Haywood, aged 40, of New Cross Walk in Woodhouse, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to three offences under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 and appeared for sentencing at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on June 30. As well as being banned from keeping animals, she was ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work, complete 20 ‘rehabilitation activity days’ and pay £400 costs and a victim surcharge of £114.

Both Tyson and Lola were found in an emaciated state, with Tyson having also been confined to a derelict shed during the winter months in a back garden, which was strewn with faeces and full of hazards, including a child’s pushchair.

The court heard how RSPCA inspector Leanne Booth had asked Haywood if she could see the dogs when she visited on December 17, 2022, and was told to look over the fence. When she called out Tyson’s name, he staggered into view from the shed and then toppled down the steps.

‘Take them both, I can’t cope with them’ woman said

“Even from a distance I could clearly see the dog was extremely poorly as his ribs, hips and spine were all clearly visible as were his skull bones,” the inspector said, in a statement given to the court. “He attempted to walk down the steps, but collapsed and fell before he lay at the foot of the steps for several seconds. I did not think he was going to get back up, but he managed to get on his feet and staggered out of sight.”

Tyson, an American XL bulldog, collapsed in front of an RSPCA inspector and sadly had to be put to sleep after he was left out in freezing conditions at a home in Sheffield. This photo shows him collapsed at the bottom of a set of steps at the property. Ricki Haywood, aged 40, of New Cross Walk in Woodhouse, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to three offences under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 and appeared for sentencing at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on June 30. As well as being banned from keeping animals, she was ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work, complete 20 ‘rehabilitation activity days’ and pay £400 costs and a victim surcharge of £114.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Booth called at the defendant’s front door to tell her Tyson needed urgent medical treatment and requested to see her other dog. The court heard that Haywood replied ‘you can just take them both, I can’t cope with them’, before she brought out Lola, who was very underweight with her spine and rib and hip bones showing.

‘Worst case’ of starvation vet had ever dealt with

Tyson, who was suffering from hypothermia, collapsed again as both dogs were being taken from the property. A vet who examined the dogs said in a statement presented to the court that Tyson’s was ‘the worst case of emaciation and starvation’ she had dealt with.

She said he had suffered from hypothermia for several days as a result of being kept outside in sub-zero temperatures without adequate shelter, and his weight had plummeted by a third in less than two months.

Tyson, an American XL bulldog, collapsed in front of an RSPCA inspector and sadly had to be put to sleep after he was left out in freezing conditions at a home in Sheffield. Another dog, Lola, pictured, was also found at the property in an emaciated state. Ricki Haywood, aged 40, of New Cross Walk in Woodhouse, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to three offences under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 and appeared for sentencing at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on June 30. As well as being banned from keeping animals, she was ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work, complete 20 ‘rehabilitation activity days’ and pay £400 costs and a victim surcharge of £114.

The magistrates stated the offences were serious enough to merit a custodial sentence, but opted to step back from that because they believe Haywood can be rehabilitated in the community. In mitigation, the court was told Haywood was suffering from depression at the time of the offences and had ‘not cared about anything’.

Lola was signed over to the RSPCA and has since put on weight and thrived under the care of staff at the South Yorkshire Animal Centre in Bawtry, run by RSPCA Doncaster, Rotherham and District Branches. She has now been rehomed by the charity.