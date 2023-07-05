A greyhound trainer with 17 years experience has been jailed for 36 weeks and banned for keeping animals for life following her shocking mistreatment of 38 greyhounds.

The Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB), the regulatory body for licensed racing, raised concerns with the RSPCA after inspecting Rebecca Perkins’ kennels during an unannounced visit at her farm in September 2022.

An area stipendiary steward from GBGB found a black greyhound lying inside a small plastic portable kennel. The dog struggled to get out of the kennel, and was described as being in a “disgraceful condition” and being “so thin and emaciated” that the dog “could hardly walk”.

In stables at the farm, he found several thin, very underweight greyhounds - and the skeleton of a small dog that had been there for some time.

Some of the greyhounds examined by a vet were given a 1/9 body score - the lowest - indicating they were emaciated. Photo: RSPCA

When Perkins returned home, he asked her to open the main kennel block. The stench inside left him feeling “immediately sick” - and he reported seeing dogs in the kennels in shocking conditions, with “many being extremely thin and emaciated”. The bodies of a further four dead dogs were also found at various locations across the farm

RSPCA inspector Claire Mitchell and animal rescue officer Daniel Richardson then attended the farm.

Inspector Mitchell found a very thin greyhound in the first kennel block, whose ribs, spine and backbone were all visible. She found a further three black greyhounds in another barn - all very thin.

Numerous other thin greyhounds, both alive and dead, were observed in the main kennel block.

Rebecca Perkins, aged 42, was jailed for pleading guilty to the mistreatment of dozens of dogs. Photo: RSPCA

Mr Richardson said in a witness statement: “As we walked down the first row, we noticed nearly all of the pens had greyhounds in, several of which were deceased. There were living dogs in the kennels with the deceased dogs.

“The majority of the dogs were very skinny and several were unable to stand. I noticed the dogs were in very poor body condition, I noticed fur loss and sores on many of the dogs. One in particular had a nasty open wound on its front leg. I noticed several of the kennels containing deceased dogs that were in different stages of decay.”

Perkins signed all the greyhounds in her care over to the RSPCA. A collapsed brindle greyhound in the poorest condition died before it reached a vet for treatment. Two further greyhounds were put to sleep that day on welfare grounds, while a further greyhound had to be euthanised several days later.

An independent vet said: “In my opinion all 37 dogs were suffering for a minimum of two weeks, but likely several weeks, possibly a couple of months, due to their multiple issues.”

Distressing photos show deceased dogs living among emaciated dogs in the kennel. Photo: RSPCA

Some of the greyhounds examined by a vet were given a 1/9 body score - the lowest possible - indicating they were emaciated.

Perkins, aged 42, of Hunmanby Road, Burton Fleming, East Yorkshire, pleaded guilty to three animal welfare act offences, and was sentenced at Scarborough Magistrates Court on June 27.

She admitted causing 37 greyhounds to suffer unnecessarily as a result of her failure to secure veterinary attention addressing their poor body condition.

She also admitted causing three of the greyhounds to suffer after failing to ensure vet care to address lameness and sores; and to failing to provide a suitable, hygienic environment for 35 of the greyhounds.

Perkins was jailed for a total of 36 weeks and may not appeal her ban against keeping animals for 10 years.

Speaking after sentencing, Mr Richardson said: “This distressing case saw a large number of greyhounds suffer in their owner's care due to a failure to get them urgent veterinary treatment they so clearly needed.

“The conditions at the property were wholly unacceptable, with faeces everywhere and an overpowering smell, all of which contributed to a totally inappropriate and illegal environment.

“Looking after a large number of greyhounds like this can be very challenging - and clearly they were badly let down on this occasion, to such an extent that a number had to be put to sleep given the severity of the welfare problems.