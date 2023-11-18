Rowan Horrocks was cleared of two counts of rape at the conclusion of a trial earlier this month.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A South Yorkshire Police officer cleared of rape is set to face a misconduct hearing, accused of causing 'injuries to a female in the course of sexual activity with her'.

PC Rowan Horrocks was acquitted of two counts of rape at the conclusion of a Leeds Crown Court trial this month (November 2023).

South Yorkshire Police officer, PC Rowan Horrocks, is set to face a misconduct hearing, accused of causing 'injuries to a female in the course of sexual activity with her'

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charges related to a report that a woman was raped in South Yorkshire on November 28, 2021.

Read More Sheffield court: SWFC fan Dale Houghton set to be sentenced over Bradley Lowery photo tomorrow

The same officer is now due to go before a South Yorkshire Police misconduct hearing on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Documents released by the force, announcing the hearing, state: "It is alleged that in November 2021 the officer caused injuries to a female in the course of sexual activity with her. Those injuries included numerous bruises to her chest, breasts, back, arms, neck and buttocks.

"It is also alleged he pulled out some hair from her head.

"This allegation is a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour relating to Discreditable Conduct and Authority, Respect & Courtesy and amounts to gross misconduct.