South Yorkshire Police officer cleared of rape to face hearing accused of injuring woman during sex
Rowan Horrocks was cleared of two counts of rape at the conclusion of a trial earlier this month.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A South Yorkshire Police officer cleared of rape is set to face a misconduct hearing, accused of causing 'injuries to a female in the course of sexual activity with her'.
PC Rowan Horrocks was acquitted of two counts of rape at the conclusion of a Leeds Crown Court trial this month (November 2023).
The charges related to a report that a woman was raped in South Yorkshire on November 28, 2021.
The same officer is now due to go before a South Yorkshire Police misconduct hearing on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.
Documents released by the force, announcing the hearing, state: "It is alleged that in November 2021 the officer caused injuries to a female in the course of sexual activity with her. Those injuries included numerous bruises to her chest, breasts, back, arms, neck and buttocks.
"It is also alleged he pulled out some hair from her head.
"This allegation is a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour relating to Discreditable Conduct and Authority, Respect & Courtesy and amounts to gross misconduct.
"The matter set out above is a breach of the Standards which is so serious as to justify dismissal."