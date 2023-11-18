News you can trust since 1887
South Yorkshire Police officer cleared of rape to face hearing accused of injuring woman during sex

Rowan Horrocks was cleared of two counts of rape at the conclusion of a trial earlier this month.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 18th Nov 2023, 06:00 GMT
A South Yorkshire Police officer cleared of rape is set to face a misconduct hearing, accused of causing 'injuries to a female in the course of sexual activity with her'.

PC Rowan Horrocks was acquitted of two counts of rape at the conclusion of a Leeds Crown Court trial this month (November 2023).

South Yorkshire Police officer, PC Rowan Horrocks, is set to face a misconduct hearing, accused of causing 'injuries to a female in the course of sexual activity with her'
South Yorkshire Police officer, PC Rowan Horrocks, is set to face a misconduct hearing, accused of causing 'injuries to a female in the course of sexual activity with her'
The charges related to a report that a woman was raped in South Yorkshire on November 28, 2021.

The same officer is now due to go before a South Yorkshire Police misconduct hearing on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Documents released by the force, announcing the hearing, state: "It is alleged that in November 2021 the officer caused injuries to a female in the course of sexual activity with her. Those injuries included numerous bruises to her chest, breasts, back, arms, neck and buttocks.

"It is also alleged he pulled out some hair from her head.

"This allegation is a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour relating to Discreditable Conduct and Authority, Respect & Courtesy and amounts to gross misconduct.

"The matter set out above is a breach of the Standards which is so serious as to justify dismissal."

