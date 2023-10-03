Serving police officer Gary Scott, 50, charged with three counts of indecent assault from over 20 years ago

A South Yorkshire police officer has been charged with historic sex child sex abuse.

PC Gary Scott, 50, has been charged with three counts of indecent assault on a boy under the age of 14 years, and is due to appear before Sheffield magistrates tomorrow (Wednesday, October 4).

The charges relate to a time before Scott, who has been based in Rotherham, joined the South Yorkshire force.

Police say the offences are alleged to have happened between 2001 and 2003. Scott was not working in policing at the time of the alleged offending.

Scott worked on a response team in Rotherham and was arrested in September last year following a report to the force’s Professional Standards Department.

He was suspended from duties and an internal misconduct investigation was launched alongside the criminal investigation.

Det Supt Delphine Waring, South Yorkshire Police's head of professional standards, said: "Allegations of child sexual abuse are always deeply distressing, and I understand our communities will be even more shocked to hear these particular allegations relate to a police officer