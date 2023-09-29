Convictions include offences of harassment, speeding, and failing to ensure a child wears a seatbelt.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

These are the latest convictions from Sheffield Magistrates' Court between September 18 and September 25, 2023.

Sheffield Magistrates' Court

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Driving offences

- Calum Matthew Finney, 27, of St James Avenue; failed to give information over identification of a driver; fined £660 plus £349 in charges, six points

Sheffield Magistrates' Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Simon Justin Alderson Lloyd, 57, of 65 Ashfurlong Road; speeding (39mph in a 30mph area); fined £700, surcharge £1,120, costs £110, disqualified for three months.

- Scott Lloyd Doyle, 36, of Southey Green Road; driving through red light; fined £36, surcharge £14, costs £90, three points.

- Jermaine Ellis, 40, Washington Road; speeding (61mph in a 40mph area); fined £256, surcharge £102, costs £90, five points.

- Chris Elwood, 40, of Lupton Road; driving while using a mobile phone; fined £220, surcharge £90, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Joshua Steven Grubb, 20, of Lytton Road; speeding (38mph in a 30mph area); fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

- Christopher David Leadbeater, 26, of Spink Hall Lane; driving without insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

- Simon Pecha, 32, of Nottingham Street; driving while child was not wearing seatbelt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

- Christopher Roberts, 41, of Carr Forge Road; driving without insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Melissa Simone Schreder, 35, of Shay House Lane; failed to give information over identification of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

- Rheannon Alexandra Sheeran, 29, of Abbey Lane; speeding (36mph in a 30mph area); fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

- Nathan Luke Spencer, 28, of Sherwood Road; driving through red light; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

- Rehman Tauheed, 21, of Wood Royd Road; driving with no test certificate; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Lee Jason Taylor, 30, of Ironside Walk; speeding (39mph in a 30mph area), without insurance, without licence; fined ££1,100, surcharge £440, costs £90.

- Robert David Wilmott, 37, of Hallgate Road; failed to give information over identification of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

- Patrik Ziga, 26, of Popple Street; driving with no test certificate; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £80.

Harassment

- Lee Barber, 41, of Goore Avenue; harassment against a woman; eight weeks prison, restraining order, £259 in charges

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Edward Arthur Moor, 40, of Osbourne Road, harassment against a woman; fined £150, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Violent offences

- Stefan Horvath, 24, of Basford Street; possession of knife; 60 hours unpaid work, £95 surcharge, £105 costs.