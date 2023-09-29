Sheffield Magistrates' Court: Latest round-up of cases in court for offences such as speeding and harassment
Convictions include offences of harassment, speeding, and failing to ensure a child wears a seatbelt.
These are the latest convictions from Sheffield Magistrates' Court between September 18 and September 25, 2023.
Driving offences
- Calum Matthew Finney, 27, of St James Avenue; failed to give information over identification of a driver; fined £660 plus £349 in charges, six points
- Simon Justin Alderson Lloyd, 57, of 65 Ashfurlong Road; speeding (39mph in a 30mph area); fined £700, surcharge £1,120, costs £110, disqualified for three months.
- Scott Lloyd Doyle, 36, of Southey Green Road; driving through red light; fined £36, surcharge £14, costs £90, three points.
- Jermaine Ellis, 40, Washington Road; speeding (61mph in a 40mph area); fined £256, surcharge £102, costs £90, five points.
- Chris Elwood, 40, of Lupton Road; driving while using a mobile phone; fined £220, surcharge £90, six points.
- Joshua Steven Grubb, 20, of Lytton Road; speeding (38mph in a 30mph area); fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.
- Christopher David Leadbeater, 26, of Spink Hall Lane; driving without insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.
- Simon Pecha, 32, of Nottingham Street; driving while child was not wearing seatbelt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.
- Christopher Roberts, 41, of Carr Forge Road; driving without insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.
- Melissa Simone Schreder, 35, of Shay House Lane; failed to give information over identification of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.
- Rheannon Alexandra Sheeran, 29, of Abbey Lane; speeding (36mph in a 30mph area); fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.
- Nathan Luke Spencer, 28, of Sherwood Road; driving through red light; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.
- Rehman Tauheed, 21, of Wood Royd Road; driving with no test certificate; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.
- Lee Jason Taylor, 30, of Ironside Walk; speeding (39mph in a 30mph area), without insurance, without licence; fined ££1,100, surcharge £440, costs £90.
- Robert David Wilmott, 37, of Hallgate Road; failed to give information over identification of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.
- Patrik Ziga, 26, of Popple Street; driving with no test certificate; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £80.
Harassment
- Lee Barber, 41, of Goore Avenue; harassment against a woman; eight weeks prison, restraining order, £259 in charges
- Edward Arthur Moor, 40, of Osbourne Road, harassment against a woman; fined £150, surcharge £34, costs £85.
Violent offences
- Stefan Horvath, 24, of Basford Street; possession of knife; 60 hours unpaid work, £95 surcharge, £105 costs.
- Nicole Monique Asher, 22, of Whinacre Walk; four counts of assault of emergency worker, using abusive language towards police officer; four weeks prison suspended for 12 months; £500 compensation.