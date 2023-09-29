News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Hecky answers latest questions about his job after owner conversations
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms

Sheffield Magistrates' Court: Latest round-up of cases in court for offences such as speeding and harassment

Convictions include offences of harassment, speeding, and failing to ensure a child wears a seatbelt.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 29th Sep 2023, 04:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

These are the latest convictions from Sheffield Magistrates' Court between September 18 and September 25, 2023.

Sheffield Magistrates' Court Sheffield Magistrates' Court
Sheffield Magistrates' Court

Driving offences

Most Popular

- Calum Matthew Finney, 27, of St James Avenue; failed to give information over identification of a driver; fined £660 plus £349 in charges, six points

Sheffield Magistrates' Court.Sheffield Magistrates' Court.
Sheffield Magistrates' Court.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Simon Justin Alderson Lloyd, 57, of 65 Ashfurlong Road; speeding (39mph in a 30mph area); fined £700, surcharge £1,120, costs £110, disqualified for three months.

- Scott Lloyd Doyle, 36, of Southey Green Road; driving through red light; fined £36, surcharge £14, costs £90, three points.

- Jermaine Ellis, 40, Washington Road; speeding (61mph in a 40mph area); fined £256, surcharge £102, costs £90, five points.

- Chris Elwood, 40, of Lupton Road; driving while using a mobile phone; fined £220, surcharge £90, six points.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Joshua Steven Grubb, 20, of Lytton Road; speeding (38mph in a 30mph area); fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

- Christopher David Leadbeater, 26, of Spink Hall Lane; driving without insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

- Simon Pecha, 32, of Nottingham Street; driving while child was not wearing seatbelt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

- Christopher Roberts, 41, of Carr Forge Road; driving without insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Melissa Simone Schreder, 35, of Shay House Lane; failed to give information over identification of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

- Rheannon Alexandra Sheeran, 29, of Abbey Lane; speeding (36mph in a 30mph area); fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

- Nathan Luke Spencer, 28, of Sherwood Road; driving through red light; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

- Rehman Tauheed, 21, of Wood Royd Road; driving with no test certificate; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Lee Jason Taylor, 30, of Ironside Walk; speeding (39mph in a 30mph area), without insurance, without licence; fined ££1,100, surcharge £440, costs £90.

- Robert David Wilmott, 37, of Hallgate Road; failed to give information over identification of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

- Patrik Ziga, 26, of Popple Street; driving with no test certificate; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £80.

Harassment

- Lee Barber, 41, of Goore Avenue; harassment against a woman; eight weeks prison, restraining order, £259 in charges

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Edward Arthur Moor, 40, of Osbourne Road, harassment against a woman; fined £150, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Violent offences

- Stefan Horvath, 24, of Basford Street; possession of knife; 60 hours unpaid work, £95 surcharge, £105 costs.

- Nicole Monique Asher, 22, of Whinacre Walk; four counts of assault of emergency worker, using abusive language towards police officer; four weeks prison suspended for 12 months; £500 compensation.