Rotherham shooting: 21-year-old man charged with attempted murder following town-centre gun attack

A 21-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting in Rotherham town centre.

By Harry Harrison
Published 28th Mar 2023, 16:21 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 16:21 BST

Abdullah Ishaq, of Doncaster Road, Rotherham, will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on April 21, 2023, after South Yorkshire Police charged him with attempted murder.

Detectives at South Yorkshire Police launched their investigation after a reported shooting on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Officers were called to Winifred Street, opposite the junction with Fisher Close, at around 2.30pm that day, where they found a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Yorkshire Air Ambulance attended the scene. The victim was rushed to hospital via land ambulance and has since been discharged.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting on a Rotherham street
In an earlier appeal, Investigating Officer Detective Sergeant Janine Broughton said: “We have an increased police presence in the area while officers conduct their enquiries and I urge you to speak to the them if you have any concerns. They are there to help you."

Investigators are still keen to hear from anyone who may have any information that may assist with on-going enquiries – including anyone who may have seen a black Audi A3 suspected to have been parked nearby at the time.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage is asked to report online via the website, live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 545 of 18 March 2023.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org