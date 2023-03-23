News you can trust since 1887
Police make arrest over firearm offence after responding to incident which closed M1 in Sheffield

A 34-year-old man arrested on suspicion of a firearm offence is in custody this afternoon, after police were called to an incident on the M1 in Sheffield reportedly involving a ‘man in distress’.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 14:07 GMT

A stretch of the M1 near Ecclesfield, Sheffield and Rotherham, between junctions 34 and 35, was closed in both directions during rush hour this morning (Thursday, March 23) over what National Highways Yorkshire described as a ‘police-led incident’.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed that a 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

“Officers were called to a report of a man in distress on junction 34 of the M1 at 8.50am this morning,” they said.

“Emergency services attended and a 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and assault on an emergency worker.

“He remains in custody at this time and enquiries are ongoing,” the spokesperson added.

The M1 closure resulted in traffic chaos for motorists travelling in the area.