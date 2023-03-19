A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a shooting in Rotherham.

South Yorkshire Police, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Yorkshire Air Ambulance attended the scene on Winifred Street following reports of a shooting at around 2.33pm on Saturday, March 18.

Upon arrival, emergency services found a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds to his back and leg. He was rushed to hospital by land ambulance, where he remains in a critical condition.

Detective Sergeant Janine Broughton, who is the investigating officer, said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, may have dash-cam footage or any information that may be able to help with our enquiries.

“Our investigation is in its early stages, we have already made one arrest, a 21 year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder and I offer my reassurance that officers and detectives are working hard to find those responsible."

The force have acknowledged the stress and concern incidents like these can put on the local communities. DS Broughton said: ““We have an increased police presence in the area while officers conduct their enquiries and I urge you to speak to the them if you have any concerns. They are there to help you.”

Anyone with information is asked to report online via the website, live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 545 of 18 March 2023. Dashcam footage can be emailed to [email protected] with the incident number in the subject line.