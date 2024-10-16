Robert Geddes: Rotherham paedophile facing years in jail as jurors convict him of 12 sex crimes
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Tears of relief were shed in the packed public gallery as the jury of nine women and three men found Robert Geddes, of Victoria Court, Kiveton Park, Rotherham unanimously guilty of six counts of rape, five counts of indecent assault and one count of sexual assault.
Geddes, who attended court in a wheelchair, was convicted of the offences on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at the conclusion of a Sheffield Crown Court trial.
The verdicts were reached following six hours and 31 minutes of deliberation.
Remanding Geddes into custody until his sentencing hearing next month, Judge Peter Hampton told him that given the ‘gravity’ of his offending, his prison sentence will ‘inevitably’ be ‘measured in years’.
“You’ve been convicted by this jury in the face of what, in my view was compelling evidence, that you committed a litany of sexual offences,” Judge Hampton said.
He added: “This was terrible offending. I can’t sentence you today...you will be remanded into custody.”