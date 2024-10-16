Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 63-year-old Rotherham paedophile is facing jail, after jurors found him guilty of 12 child sex offences committed against young girls.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tears of relief were shed in the packed public gallery as the jury of nine women and three men found Robert Geddes, of Victoria Court, Kiveton Park, Rotherham unanimously guilty of six counts of rape, five counts of indecent assault and one count of sexual assault.

Geddes, who attended court in a wheelchair, was convicted of the offences on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at the conclusion of a Sheffield Crown Court trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The verdicts were reached following six hours and 31 minutes of deliberation.

Remanding Geddes into custody until his sentencing hearing next month, Judge Peter Hampton told him that given the ‘gravity’ of his offending, his prison sentence will ‘inevitably’ be ‘measured in years’.

“You’ve been convicted by this jury in the face of what, in my view was compelling evidence, that you committed a litany of sexual offences,” Judge Hampton said.

He added: “This was terrible offending. I can’t sentence you today...you will be remanded into custody.”