Images show helicopter hauling repair supplies to summit of popular Peak District tourist spot Mam Tor

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 15th Oct 2024, 12:55 BST
The next stage of the restoration of Mam Tor in the Peak District is off to a “flying start”, the National Trust have said.

Materials to assist with the preservation of the incredibly popular High Peak location have been airlifted to the summit as part of efforts to protect the site’s history and repair erosion caused by high visitor numbers.

Chris Lockyer, Area Ranger for National Trust in the High Peak explained: “It is exciting to see the materials being delivered to the areas we need them to allow us to continue the process of restoring the land to the state it was in before the erosion happened. It is vital we carry out this work to protect this scheduled monument and to ensure we can play our part in ensuring future generations can enjoy it.”

Mam Tor is in the midst of a major restoration project.Mam Tor is in the midst of a major restoration project.
Mam Tor is in the midst of a major restoration project. | National Trust - Paul Harris

Mam Tor is a popular place to enjoy stunning views of the Peak District. So far in 2024, 700,000 people have walked to the top of the famous hill - which was occupied by settlers for thousands of years over the Bronze and Iron Age because of its hilltop position.

The work on Mam Tor will help to preserve the site’s history and repair erosion caused by high visitor numbers. The restoration work on the hillfort’s ancient earthwork banks, known as ramparts, will happen in stages, taking several years to complete.

As part of the work, repairs will be made to the footpaths to encourage visitors to walk on established routes rather than climb the historic earthworks, such as the ramparts and burial mound.

A helicopter lifting materials for the restoration of Mam Tor in the Peak District.A helicopter lifting materials for the restoration of Mam Tor in the Peak District.
A helicopter lifting materials for the restoration of Mam Tor in the Peak District. | National Trust - Paul Harris

Using the helicopter to take the materials from a lift site on the old Castleton to Mam Tor road, now known as the ‘Broken Road’, up to the summit was crucial to ensure the materials needed for the project could be delivered easily and efficiently to areas which have no vehicle access.

The helicopter carried materials which will be used to restore the archaeological features, as well as stone for path repairs. It also flew the timber needed for repairing and installing fencing and knee rails.

As the project continues, National Trust rangers and volunteers will rebuild and restore the profile of the affected areas with hessian and topsoil, as well as reseed where bare soil has been exposed.

