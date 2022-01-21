Rotherham murder: Sixth person arrested over death of Fatjon Oluci on New Year's Day
Detectives investigating the brutal murder of a man on New Year’s Day in Rotherham have made a sixth arrest.
Fatjon Oruci, 22, from London, was found unconscious on Doncaster Road at about 1.20 am on January 1. He passed away a short time after.
A post mortem found he died of “catastrophic” injuries as a result of being beaten, and had also been stabbed.
Now, a 25-year-old man from North London was arrested yesterday (January 20) on suspicion of murder.
He has since been released under investigation.
He is the sixth person to have been arrested and released under investigation in connection with the murder, which tomorrow will have gone three weeks without anyone charged with the killing.
The six arrests include a 26-year-old man, a 20-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man who are no longer being treated as suspects.
A fourth man, 33, and a fifth man, 44, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, and have been released under investigation.