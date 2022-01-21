Rotherham murder: Sixth person arrested over death of Fatjon Oluci on New Year's Day

Detectives investigating the brutal murder of a man on New Year’s Day in Rotherham have made a sixth arrest.

By Alastair Ulke
Friday, 21st January 2022, 2:36 pm

Fatjon Oruci, 22, from London, was found unconscious on Doncaster Road at about 1.20 am on January 1. He passed away a short time after.

A post mortem found he died of “catastrophic” injuries as a result of being beaten, and had also been stabbed.

BACKGROUND: Doncaster Road murder investigation: Victim of Rotherham New Year's Day attack named as Fatjon Oruci

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Fatjon Oruci, 22 from London was found unconscious on Doncaster Road, in Rotherham, and subsequently died.

Now, a 25-year-old man from North London was arrested yesterday (January 20) on suspicion of murder.

He has since been released under investigation.

He is the sixth person to have been arrested and released under investigation in connection with the murder, which tomorrow will have gone three weeks without anyone charged with the killing.

The six arrests include a 26-year-old man, a 20-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man who are no longer being treated as suspects.

Fatjon Oruci, 22, from London, reportedly suffered "catastrophic" injuries as the result of being beaten, and was also stabbed.

A fourth man, 33, and a fifth man, 44, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, and have been released under investigation.

Read More

Read More
Fatjon Oruci murder investigation: Fifth person arrested after New Year's Day at...