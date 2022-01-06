Fatjon Oruci, 22, from London, was found on Doncaster Road at about 1.20am on January 1. He passed away soon after.

A post mortem has found he died of “catastrophic” injuries as a result of being beaten, while he had also been stabbed.

The 22-year-old’s family have been made aware of his death.

At the scene on Doncaster Road and Oak Meadows in Rotherham, floral tributes have been left at the top of the road near to where he was found.

As of today, January 6, three people have been arrested on suspicion of his murder but subsequently released.

On New Year’s Day, a 26-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder in London. They have been released under investigation while police enquiries continue.

A 23-year-old man from Rotherham was then arrested on Tuesday, January 4 on suspicion of murder. He has since been released from custody with no further action to be taken due to a lack of evidence.

Police were also called to reports of a brawl on Badsley Moor Lane on the morning Mr Oruci died.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious between 11pm on December 31 and 2am on January 1 in the area of either Badsley Moor Lane or Doncaster Road.

Information can be passed to South Yorkshire Police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 35 of January 1. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.