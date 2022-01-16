Fatjon Oruci murder investigation: Fifth person arrested after New Year's Day attack in Rotherham
A fifth arrest has been made in the murder investigation of a man who was stabbed and beaten to death in South Yorkshire on New Year’s Day.
Fatjon Oruci, 22, from London, was found on Doncaster Road at about 1.20 am on January 1. He passed away a short time after.
A post mortem found he died of “catastrophic” injuries as a result of being beaten, while he had also been stabbed.
On Saturday (January 16), South Yorkshire Police revealed that a fifth person had been arrested in connection with the killing.
A 44-year-old man from Rotherham was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. He currently remains in custody.
It comes after a 26-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were arrested on New Year’s Day on suspicion of murder in London. They were released under investigation while police enquiries continue.
A 23-year-old man from Rotherham was then arrested on January 4 on suspicion of murder. He has since been released from custody with no further action to be taken due to a lack of evidence.
On Wednesday (January 12), a 33-year-old man from Rotherham was arrested but was later released under investigation.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious between 11 pm on December 31 and 2 am on January 1 in the area of either Badsley Moor Lane or Doncaster Road.
Information can be passed to South Yorkshire Police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 35 of January 1. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.