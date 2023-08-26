South Yorkshire Police have named the woman whose death has led to a murder investigation in Wingfield, Rotherham,

Police say the woman, who died after being found with serious injuries in the early hours of Friday morning, was 27-year-old Abbie Leigh Downing.

Police were called to a property on Plowmans Way, Wingfield, at 3.45am yesterday morning following reports from paramedics they were treating a woman in her 20s with serious injuries.

Abbie was taken to hospital where sadly, she was pronounced dead. South Yorkshire Police saying they are now trying to find the cause of Abbie's death

Formal identification has taken place and Abbie’s family are being supported by officers. They have released a photo of Abbie.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Knowles, leading the investigation, said: “I know incidents like this can have a devastating impact on the wider community and we are working round the clock to determine exactly what happened to Abbie.

"We would at this point like to thank Abbie’s family for working with us at what must be a truly devastating time for them.

"I would encourage the public to avoid speculation into what happened as our enquiries continue.”

A 28-year-old man from Rotherham was arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder following Abbie’s death, and police said he remains in police custody as enquiries continue.

Police have appealed for information as they continue their investigation.

A spokesman said that they would like anyone who may have any information which could assist the officers who are carrying out the investigation to contact 101 quoting incident number 88 of 25 August.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.