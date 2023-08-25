Murder investigation after woman found seriously injured in Rotherham in early hours

Police have launched a murder investigation after the death of a young woman, found seriously injured in the early hours of today.

Police said that a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of the woman who has been described as being aged in her 20s.

Police were called out to Plowmans Way, Wingfield, Rotherham in the early hours of this morning, after receiving a call from paramedics.

They had been treating the woman's injuries, at 3.45am.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "The woman was taken to hospital where sadly, despite the best efforts of medical professionals, she was pronounced dead. Her next of kin has been informed.

"A forensic post mortem examination and formal identification are yet to take place, but a murder investigation has been launched and enquiries are underway."