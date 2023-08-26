Do you recognise anyone in this picture gallery, featuring CCTV images released by South Yorkshire Police in connection with appeals?
Everyone featured in this latest picture gallery is being sought by South Yorkshire Police in connection with one of their investigations, with each of the pictures issued over the last month in Sheffield, Rotherham or Barnsley. The force is currently displaying their pictures
But images may be of both potential suspects and of witnesses. Do you recognise anyone? Police want to speak to them in connection with crimes ranging from assaults to fraud and burglary.
If you recognise anyone, you can contact South Yorkshire Police online by logging onto www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/
You can also phone South Yorkshire Police on 101. In each case, we have included the police incident number or crime number in the picture caption, and this should be quoted in any message to police.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.
Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here.
These pictures show 14 people who police want to speak to in connection with appeals they have made over the last month
2. Bank cards
Officers in Sheffield released CCTV images of a woman they would like to speak to in connection to a reported theft.
It is reported that on Tuesday 25 July at around 1.40pm, a woman’s bag was stolen from a locker at Virgin Active gym in Broadfield Park, Sheffield.
In the bag were a number of bank cards which were used later that same day to purchase £4,500 worth of items from Meadowhall shopping centre. The cards were also used to withdraw £1,000 in cash from multiple ATMs.
An investigation is ongoing but officers are keen to identify the woman in the images as she may be able to assist with enquiries.
She is described as black and around 5ft 10ins tall, with dark hair. She is believed to be around 40 years of age and was seen on CCTV walking with a crutch.
Quote crime number 14/115081/23.
3. Burglary
Officers have released CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to in connection to a burglary in Sheffield.
It is reported that on Friday 11 August, between 6.55am and 7.10am, two people entered a property on Vincent Road via a living room window. They took multiple items before fleeing the scene.
Enquiries are ongoing and officers now want to speak to the two people in the CCTV images as they believe they may hold information that could help them with the investigation.
Quote incident number 545 of 11 August when you get in touch.
4. Attempted burglary
Sheffield police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with reports of an attempted burglary and criminal damage.
It is believed that on Tuesday 8 August at 2.20am, a man has attempted to gain entry to a property in the Hollow Meadows area.
The suspect’s efforts to gain entry led to criminal damage of windows and grates. Unsuccessful in his efforts, it is alleged the suspect fled the scene in a car that was waiting close by.
Enquiries are ongoing and as part of the investigation, officers are keen to identify the man in the images as they believe he may be able to assist with enquiries.
Quote incident number 529 of 8 August when you get in touch.