2 . Bank cards

Officers in Sheffield released CCTV images of a woman they would like to speak to in connection to a reported theft. It is reported that on Tuesday 25 July at around 1.40pm, a woman’s bag was stolen from a locker at Virgin Active gym in Broadfield Park, Sheffield. In the bag were a number of bank cards which were used later that same day to purchase £4,500 worth of items from Meadowhall shopping centre. The cards were also used to withdraw £1,000 in cash from multiple ATMs. An investigation is ongoing but officers are keen to identify the woman in the images as she may be able to assist with enquiries. She is described as black and around 5ft 10ins tall, with dark hair. She is believed to be around 40 years of age and was seen on CCTV walking with a crutch. Do you recognise her? Quote crime number 14/115081/23.