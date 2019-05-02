A Rotherham man has been jailed for 12 years for stabbing a disabled neighbour in an unprovoked attack.

Jake Bartholomew-Mann, aged 25, was sentenced after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm following the attack on New Year’s Day.

He had been charged with attempted murder but his plea to the lesser charge was accepted before his trial was due to start.

Sheffield Crown Court heard that he entered the home of a 37-year-old neighbour in Romney Close, Flanderwell, and repeatedly stabbed him on the evening of New Year’s Day.

South Yorkshire Police said his victim spent three weeks in hospital and required reconstructive surgery.

Detective Inspector Andrew Knowles said: "This incident has had a profound effect on the victim, they are still receiving treatment for their injuries months after the attack.

“I am satisfied with the result of today’s sentencing and I would like to commend the victim for their bravery following what was a horrible and violent attack.