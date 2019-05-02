A man is behind bars for sexually assaulting a woman on the dance floor of a South Yorkshire nightclub.

Nicosur Botezatu, aged 45, of Fitzwilliam Street, Barnsley town centre, was sentenced to four-and-a-half years over the sex attack at Volt in December last year.

Botezatu, who admitted the assault, was detained by nightclub bouncers when they and members of the public witnessed the incident and intervened.

Detective Constable Emma Shipley said: “Botezatu is a highly predatory offender.

Nicosur Botezatu

“He targeted a woman who was out enjoying a night with friends and family and deliberately prayed on her when she was intoxicated and vulnerable.

“I would like to recognise the bravery of the victim and thank the witnesses for helping us secure such a successful prosecution.”

Botezatu, who was jailed at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, will be placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

