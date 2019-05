They were jailed by judges at Sheffield Crown Court for offences including death by dangerous driving and wounding. The list is not exhaustive.

1. Inciting sexual activity Nathan Armitage, 30, of Osberton Street, Rawmarsh, Rotherham, admitted inciting sexual activity with a teenage girl he befriended online by pretending to be a girl himself.

2. Wounding - 16 years Karn Errington, 24 and of Doncaster, severed a womans finger with a large butchers knife as she tried to protect his ex-partner during heated argument.

3. Grievous bodily harm - 25 months Philip Allsopp, 42, of Chatsworth Road, Barnsley, admitted grievous bodily harm and common assault after an unprovoked attacked a couple on a day out with their family in Wilthorpe Park, Barnsley, last year.

4. Fraud - seven years Diana Turner, 53, of Ecclesfield Court, Ecclesfield, conned vulnerable adults out of almost 1 million over a 10 year period while working as a care worker

