A Rotherham man has been banned from keeping dogs for 10 years after his Belgian Shepard was found with multiple untreated injuries causing "unnecessary pain and suffering".

The two-year-old dog, named Deli, had extensive scratches and bites on all four limbs, infected wounds on her front legs which had been present for several days, and had also reportedly birthed a litter of puppies just days before, who all sadly died.

Yasser Hussain, aged 34, of Aldred Street, Rotherham, was prosecuted by the RSPCA for causing unnecessary suffering to Deli and failing to get her the veterinary care she need at the right time. He admitted one offence contrary to the Animal Welfare Act 2006 at a hearing in December, 2023.

A vet at a Sheffield PDSA clinic alerted the RSPCA over concerns for Deli's welfare.

Sheffield Magistrates Court heard how Hussain had taken the injured Deli to a PDSA clinic in Sheffield on June 30, 2022 - the vet subsequently contacted the RSPCA over concerns for her welfare.

In a written statement, RSPCA Deputy Chief Inspector Sara Jordan said Deli was "in lean body condition" when she saw her five days later and she "could see that she had extensive wounds on both front legs - notably a large open wound on her right foreleg and an open, draining abscess to the armpit region of her left foreleg".

She added: "She was on pain relief and antibiotics and had a lot of criss cross scratches and bite wounds to all limbs."

Deli suffered "extensive" injuries to all four limbs.

The open wound found on Deli's right foreleg.

Speaking to DCI Jordan on the same day, Hussain said four days before he took Deli to the vet, she was jumping up at him and playing. He said she then gave birth at a property on Sheridan Drive, Rotherham on 28 June and it was at that point he noticed a wound on her right foreleg.

The vet, who examined Deli at the PDSA, said in a written court statement: "On examination she was underweight with milk expressible from all nipples. From the size of the nipples I would suspect this was not the first litter of puppies. The fur coat was matted with purulent material and other dark matter over the entire body. She was clearly uncomfortable on both forelimbs despite having pain relief overnight.

“The left forelimb was very swollen and purulent material was dripping down it. Several wounds were visible over all four limbs, not all fresh. The largest wound was present on the centre of the right forelimb near the elbow, which couldn't be fully assessed conscious.

Deli has since been happily rehomed.

“I believe Deli was caused unnecessary pain and suffering by not having these wounds treated earlier, for this degree of swelling and purulent material these particular wounds had been present for several days most likely. All limbs, once clipped, showed wounds which appeared to be even older than the deep wounds present on the forelimbs.”

In mitigation the court heard that Hussain, now of Aldred Street in Rotherham, had since rehomed another dog he owned and it was to his credit that he did eventually recognise, albeit very late, that Deli needed veterinary intervention.

Deli, who was signed over to the RSPCA by Hussain during the course of the investigation, was cared for at the charity’s Hull & East Riding Branch animal centre. She made a full recovery and has since been happily rehomed.