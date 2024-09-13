A Rotherham imam and four of his family members have been jailed, after he ‘recruited’ them to ‘embark on a shocking piece of violence’ that left two men seriously injured.

Disgraced imam, Talhat Mughal, along with family members Muhammad Uwais Mughal, Mohammed Basharat Ali Mughal, Mohammed Tabarak Mughal and Ahmed Mughal, were all sent to begin prison sentences for their role in the violent brawl, during which one man suffered injuries requiring reconstructive facial surgery, while another sustained a stab wound.

Two more members of Talhat’s family, Wakaas Mughal and Hamza Mughal, also became involved in the disorder, but received suspended sentences during the same Sheffield Crown Court hearing held on September 13, 2024.

Disgraced imam, Talhat Mughal (left) along with family members Muhammad Uwais Mughal (top middle), Mohammed Basharat Ali Mughal (top right), Mohammed Tabarak Mughal (bottom middle) and Ahmed Mughal (bottom right), were all sent to begin prison sentences for their role in the violent brawl during which one man suffered injuries requiring reconstructive facial surgery, while another sustained a stab wound | SYP/NW

The court heard how the violence stemmed from a dispute that Talhat, who had held the esteemed religious role in the Rotherham area for more than two decades, had with one of the complainants, relating to a bullying allegation.

In the hours before the disorder erupted on February 21, 2021, Talhat was involved in a physical altercation with the first complainant in a Rotherham shop, but it was quickly brought to an end after staff intervened, the court heard.

Judge Peter Hampton said Talhat subsequently set about ‘recruiting family members to embark on a shocking piece of violence’.

Two hours on from the shop scrap, Talhat, Muhammad Uwais and Mohammed Basharat Ali descended on the street where the first complainant lived, in the Herringthorpe area of the town.

Talhat Mughal | SYP

After the first complainant and a member of his ‘faction’ - the second complainant - came out onto the street, violence quickly broke out - all while a child was present inside the first complainant’s home.

Around four minutes after the arrival of the other defendants, Ahmed, Hamza, Mohammed Tabarak and Wakaas arrived in a separate car, and began to join the violence, which was captured on CCTV taken from the street.

“The violence was pre-planned, it was organised, it was serious group violence involving the use of weapons.

“It incorporated serious assaults on the streets of Rotherham.”

Muhammad Uwais Mughal | SYP

The defendants were described as having turned the street into a ‘boxing area’.

During the course of the brawl, one of the complainants retreated back into the house and reappeared with what Judge Hampton described as a ‘wooden item’.

Shocked residents observing the brawl reported hearing one of the defendants shouting ‘kill’ as the fighting continued, the court heard.

Both of the complainants continued to be attacked and stuck while they were on the floor, the court heard.

“The violence ended when the defendants went back to their vehicles, and left the scene,” said Judge Hampton.

He noted that residents’ ‘horrified reactions’ to the incident was visible on the CCTV played to the court, and referred to evidence suggesting witnesses saw the males involved using weapons including ‘sticks, bats and knives’.

Judge Hampton said ‘both parties’ suffered injuries during the course of the incident, however the ones suffered by the complainants were significantly more serious and included stab wounds and broken bones.

The court heard how the first complainant sustained fractured ribs, a seven centimetre cut, along with cuts, bruising and a stab wound to his knee. The second complainant was left with a broken jaw, a broken cheekbone, a broken eye socket, a fractured arm, leg and ribs, and also lost a tooth.

Mohammed Basharat Mughal | SYP

He was also forced to undergo reconstructive facial surgery, and was fitted with metal plates.

Judge Hampton said medical evidence submitted to the court suggested a ‘great deal of force would have been required’ to cause the second complainant’s injuries.

In statements submitted to the court, both complainants detailed the continuing psychological harm and distress they continue to suffer as a result of the incident, and said they have been left with post-traumatic stress disorder.

All seven defendants were arrested and charged with criminal offences following the incident, and entered guilty pleas to the offences they were sentenced for on what was effectively the second day of their trial, the court heard.

45-year-old Talhat, of Gerard Road, Moorgate, Rotherham, pleaded guilty to the charge of violent disorder.

Ahmed, aged 24, also of Gerard Road, Moorgate, Rotherham, admitted one count of violent disorder.

47-year-old Mohammed Tabarak of Ramsden Road, Rotherham, pleaded guilty to one count of wounding with intent.

Mohammed Basharat Ali, aged 46, of Burns Road, Herringthorpe, Rotherham, pleaded guilty to two counts of wounding with intent.

Muhammad Uwais, aged 27, also of Gerard Road, Moorgate, Rotherham, admitted one count of violent disorder.

Wakaas, aged 26, of Kingswood Avenue, Rotherham, pleaded guilty to one count of violent disorder.

Hamza, aged 22, also of Burns Road, Herringthorpe, Rotherham admitted one count of violent disorder.

Turning to the defendants’ mitigation, Judge Hampton described Talhat as being a ‘well-educated family man’ who had served his community, both as a hospital chaplain and through his work as an imam, a role he held from 1999, which saw him work to ‘improve community relations and educate others’.

The hard-earned respect Talhat had achieved through those roles had been destroyed by this incident, suggested Judge Hampton.

He added: “This is a significant fall from grace.”

Mohammed Basharat Ali, noted Judge Hampton, has suffered from mental health issues, including depression, since the incident, and he directed that information concerning his issues should go with Mohammed Basharat Ali to prison.

Mohammed Tabarak Mughal | SYP

He said he would also bear in the mind the mental health issues Mohammed Tabarak has previously been plagued by, when passing sentence.

Judge Hampton also described Ahmed as a ‘family man,’ and said he was someone who worked hard - both through paid and volunteer work. He noted that Ahmed claimed to be ‘ashamed’ of his involvement in the disorder.

Muhammad Uwais is someone who possesses a good work ethic, said Judge Hampton.

He said Hamza was only 18 at the time of the incident, and noted that research shows that the maturity adults possess is not ‘magically’ unlocked when an individual reaches legal adulthood.

After reading the references prepared on Wakaas’ behalf, Judge Hampton said it was clear there is another side to him.

Judge Hampton noted there had been a delay - one of some 31 months - but said it had been a ‘complex investigation’ which took time, and the defendants’ denials had also contributed towards the amount of time it took for the case to reach court.

Ahmed Mughal | SYP

He said he therefore did not regard the delay as a mitigating factor.

Passing sentence, Judge Hampton jailed Talhat for five years, seven months; Mohammed Basharat Ali for six years, six months; Mohammed Tabarak for five years, seven months and sentenced both Ahmed and Muhammad Uwais to two years, four months’ imprisonment.

Both Wakaas and Hamza were sentenced to 23 months’ custody, suspended for two years, and an unpaid work requirement of 250 hours.

Judge Hampton branded submissions made on Wakaas’ behalf suggesting that he would not be able to complete unpaid work due to a physical injury and work commitments as ‘unsatisfactory’ and said Wakaas must complete the unpaid work, or risk breaching his suspended sentence and being sent to prison.

Judge Hampton also granted restraining orders, prohibiting all seven defendants from contacting the two complainants for the next 10 years.