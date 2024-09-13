Wickersley Road: Two crashes on Rotherham roads including M1 causing traffic delays this morning

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 13th Sep 2024, 08:40 BST

Motorists travelling in Rotherham are experiencing delays, after two reported crashes in separate areas of the town.

A crash on the M1 southbound within Junction 33 in Rotherham is currently causing delays in the area.

When asked for further information, a South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesperson said it is a ‘damage only’ collision.

Crashes on two Rotherham roads are causing delays this morningplaceholder image
Crashes on two Rotherham roads are causing delays this morning | 3rd party

The force has also been called out to a crash in the Herringthorpe area of the town this morning.

The SYP spokesperson said: “At 8.05am today (Friday, September 13, 2024) we were called to reports of a road traffic collision between a car and a cyclist on Wickersley Road, Herringthorpe.

“The road was temporarily closed but has now been reopened.”

Wickersley Road along with a number of surrounding roads, including the A631, are experiencing congestion following the crash.

