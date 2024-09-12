Sheffield's Northern General Hospital issues update after incident at A&E requiring police presence
The incident centred around concerns for the safety of a man, was ongoing for more than three hours at the accident and emergency department at Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital.
Sheffield Teaching Hospitals has issued an update in the last few minutes, confirming that the man involved in the incident ‘has been recovered safely’.
Chris Morley, Chief Nurse, added: “Thanks to the police and others who supported us in managing the incident.
Speaking to The Star earlier today (Thursday, September 12, 2024), South Yorkshire Police confirmed their presence at the hospital related to ‘concerns for safety’.
