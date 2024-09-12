All entrances to a Sheffield hospital are now ‘open as normal,’ after an incident centred around concerns for a man at its accident and emergency department.

The incident centred around concerns for the safety of a man, was ongoing for more than three hours at the accident and emergency department at Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital.

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals has issued an update in the last few minutes, confirming that the man involved in the incident ‘has been recovered safely’.

Chris Morley, Chief Nurse, added: “Thanks to the police and others who supported us in managing the incident.

Speaking to The Star earlier today (Thursday, September 12, 2024), South Yorkshire Police confirmed their presence at the hospital related to ‘concerns for safety’.

Residents have also reported seeing police in place on roads surrounding the hospital.