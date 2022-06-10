Rotherham hospital killing: Measures to prevent repeat after Sheffield man Paul Franks jailed

Paul Franks, aged 48, from Blackstock Road, Gleadless, Sheffield, was jailed yesterday over the death of Paul Reed, aged 48, who he attacked at Rotherham District General Hospital in February.

He assaulted Mr Reed on a ward within the Moorgate Road hospital, with police called to the scene by a member of the hospital’s staff shortly before 9pm on Saturday February 12. But Mr Reed died as a result of head injuries suffered in the attack, in the early hours of Sunday February 13.

Bosses at Rotherham Hospital have explained measures put in place to keep patients safe, after a Sheffield man, Paul Franks, pictured, was jailed for manslaughter on a ward.

This afternoon, Dr Richard Jenkins, the interim chief executive of the Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust, gave the hospital’s reaction to the sentencing, and explained safety measures in place in the hospital to deal with such incidents.

He said: “We send our heartfelt condolences to Mr Reed’s family at this difficult and upsetting time.

“This was a distressing incident for our patients and our colleagues on the ward who acted quickly and professionally.

“Following the incident, we cooperated fully with the investigation carried out by South Yorkshire Police.

"We have a team of qualified security guards at the hospital who can quickly respond to any incidents. We would like to reassure our patients, their families and our colleagues that their safety and security is of upmost importance.”

Franks was jailed at Sheffield Crown Court for eight years having pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Monday 30 May.

He was handed six years in prison for manslaughter, with a further two years to run consecutively after a community order was revoked and he was re-sentenced for unrelated sex offences.

Det Insp Andy Knowles, the South Yorkshire Police detective who led the investigation, yesterday described the killed as an awful and entirely unnecessary incident that resulted in a man tragically losing his life.