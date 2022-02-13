Police are investigating after a 48-year-old man died in the early hours of February 13 following an assault.

Detectives have launched an investigation after a patient at Rotherham District General Hospital (RDGH) died following the incident on the evening of February 12.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers were called by a member of hospital staff at 8.54pm reporting that two patients had been fighting. One of the patients, a 48-year-old man, died of his injuries in the early hours of this morning.

“A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are working closely with the hospital and will remain on scene this evening as we conduct enquiries. The man’s family has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.”