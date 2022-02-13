Man arrested on suspicion of murder after assault in Rotherham Hospital last night
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died following an alleged assault in a South Yorkshire hospital last night.
Detectives have launched an investigation after a patient at Rotherham District General Hospital (RDGH) died following the incident on the evening of February 12.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers were called by a member of hospital staff at 8.54pm reporting that two patients had been fighting. One of the patients, a 48-year-old man, died of his injuries in the early hours of this morning.
“A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
“We are working closely with the hospital and will remain on scene this evening as we conduct enquiries. The man’s family has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.”
If you have any information which could assist enquiries, please call 101. The incident number to quote is 939 of 12 February.