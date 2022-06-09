Franks, aged 48, from Blackstock Road, Gleadless, Sheffield, was jailed today over the death of Paul Reed, aged 48, who he assaulted at Rotherham District General Hospital in February.

Franks was jailed at Sheffield Crown Court for eight years having pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Monday 30 May.

Detectives who investigated the killing of a man in hospital by Sheffield resident Paul Franks, pictured, say they hope the victim’s family can now start to move forwards.

He assaulted Mr Reed on a ward of the hospital, with police called by a member of the hospital’s staff shortly before 9pm on Saturday February 12. Mr Reed died of his head injuries, in the early hours of Sunday February 13.

Det Insp Andy Knowles, the detective who led the investigation, said this afternoon after the sentencing: “This was an awful and entirely unnecessary incident that resulted in a man tragically losing his life.

“My sympathies are with Mr Reed’s family. I hope that they can now start to move forward and process what happened, knowing the man who’s actions led to their loved one’s death is behind bars.”

Franks was handed six years in prison for manslaughter, with a further two years to run consecutively after a community order was revoked and he was re-sentenced for unrelated sex offences.

No comment has yet been made by Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust following the sentencing.