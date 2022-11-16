The incidents have been going on for several months and South Yorkshire Police say he has committed an indecent act. Although none of victims have been physically harmed, they have been left ‘shaken’.

The series of incidents have been reported in the Thorpe Hesley and Scholes areas of Rotherham, near Sheffield, between August and October this year, with women contacting officers to say a lone man was seen exposing himself and committing a ‘lewd’ act.

Investigations officer Juliet Cooper said: “The women who have reported this individual to us all say they were in somewhat secluded areas, near woodland or on country lanes, in and around Thorpe Hesley and Scholes village. The incidents that have been reported to us happened in the afternoon, with a rough timescale across the incidents of between 1.30-4pm.

A flasher has been targeting women in Thorpe Hesley and Scholes

“The description of the suspect is a white man, of medium build, and the victims all unanimously reported that the individual had ginger hair, which is quite distinctive.

“We believe we are looking for one suspect as the behaviour is the same in all incidents – the women are confronted by an individual exposing himself and committing an indecent act. He then runs off when they shout or go to phone or call for help.”

Police say that at present there is not enough detail to produce an E-fit of the suspect, but officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this man in the area or knows who he is.

Anyone with information that could help identify the man, or who has experienced a similar incident, is asked to contact police through their live webchat, online portal on www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ or by ringing 101 quoting incident number 30 of October 18, 2022.