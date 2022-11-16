New policing data has revealed the seven worst streets in Sheffield for reports of burglaries.

The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for South Yorkshire Police, which are for September 2022.

The Star has compared the figures from Sheffield’s four policing districts – Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West – to compile the list of the seven worst streets in the city for reports of burglaries in September 2022.

The Police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location. The information used here is correct at the time of publication on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

1. On or near Bocking Close, Beauchief: 6 reports of burglary The Sheffield street where the highest number of burglary reports were made to police in September 2022 was Bocking Close, Beauchief was six Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. On or near Harland Road, Sharrow: 5 reports of burglary A total of five reports of burglary, relating to incidents on Harland Road, Sharrow, were made to police in September 2022, based on data from police.uk. This makes it the second-worst street in the city for such crimes during that period. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. On or near Skelton Close, Woodhouse: 4 reports of burglary The third-worst street in Sheffield for reports of burglary in September 2022 was Skelton Close, Woodhouse, according to police data Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. On or near Charlotte Road, Highfield: 3 reports of burglary Charlotte Road in Highfield was one of four Sheffield streets where three reports of burglary were made to police in September 2022, meaning it is the joint fourth-worst location for such reports during that time period Photo: Google Photo Sales