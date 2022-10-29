South Yorkshire Police recorded 59,279 offences in Sheffield in the 12 months to June, according to new Office for National Statistics. That was an increase of 15 per cent compared to the previous year, when there were 51,407.

And, at 100.6 crimes per 1,000 people, that was higher than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 91.3. The figures come as a victim support group says “women deserve better” after a sharp rise in violent and sexual offences led to a record high for police-recorded crime across England and Wales.

Of the crimes recorded in Sheffield over the last 12 months, 1,561 were sexual offences – an increase of 20 per cent from the year before. Meanwhile, violent crime has risen in the city, from 17,422 last year to 20,764 over this period.

Across England and Wales there were 70,600 rape offences recorded in the year to June, another record high and an increase of 20 per cent from 59,046 in 2019-20. The number has nearly doubled in just over six years, from 36,321 in 2015-16.

Reacting to the figures, Diana Fawcett, chief executive at the charity Victim Support, said: “This huge increase in sexual violence, in particular rape, reported to the police is seriously alarming and a stark reminder that the government needs to get a grip on staggeringly low conviction rates and horrendous court delays.

Nationally, domestic-abuse related offences totalled 912,181 in the year to June, up six per cent on the previous 12 months and up 14 per cent in 2019-20. Some of this increase “may reflect improvements seen in recording and reporting over the last few years,” the ONS added.

And theft offences in Sheffield rose by 21 per cent, with 19,012 incidents recorded in the 12 months to June. At 32.3 crimes per 1,000 people, that was higher than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 26.5.

In Sheffield in the year to June there were 1,561 sexual offences recorded, which was a rise of 20 per cent; 20,764 violent offences, a rise of 19 per cent; 6,504 incidents of criminal damage and arson, up five per cent; 1,726 drug offences, down 17 per cent; 720 possession of weapon offences, including guns and knives, up six per cent; 6,648 public order offences, up 14 per cent; 19,012 theft offences, a rise of 21 per cent and 7,055 stalking and harassment offences, up three per cent.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “It is good to see an eight per cent rise in the volume of charges for rape offences. However, the volume of rapes and sexual offences is very concerning. Some of the increase in reporting can be attributed to more victims coming forward, and we welcome that, as these crimes can all too often be hidden.”

They added: “We need the police and the Crown Prosecution Service to do more and raise the bar, so that victims know they will be taken seriously and the criminals responsible are put behind bars.”