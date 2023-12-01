Puppy killed in Doncaster, woman in hospital in Barnsley, after two horror dog incidents, hours apart

A puppy has been mauled to death in a horrific incident involving an XL Bully, South Yorkshire Police have revealed.

And in a separate incident, a woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being attacked by her own Staffordshire Bull Terrier, while her child was in the same property

They formed a spate of incidents involving dogs across the county over several shocking hours yesterday (November 30).

The puppy died after an attack at around 6pm last night, at a house in Doncaster, also injuring its owner, three hours after a woman in Barnsley had been seriously injured by her own Staffordshire bull terrier.

The cases have sparked a warning by police, urging dog owners to stop thinking it won’t happen to them, as homes become busier and louder over Christmas.

Officers have issued a statement on the incidents which happened yesterday.

Staffordshire bull terrier

They said: "Just before 3pm we received reports that a 19-year-old in the Worsborough Common area of Barnsley sustained serious injuries from her own Staffordshire Bull Terrier dog.

"The woman was taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

"A few hours later, just after 6pm, our officers attended a property in Doncaster following reports that a bully breed dog had killed a puppy before injuring its owner.

"Upon officers’ arrival, the puppy was dead and unfortunately could not be saved. The dog was signed over and remains in police care while our enquiries continue."

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney, who is leading the work on dangerous dogs in South Yorkshire, said people were more likely to be bitten by a dog in their own or someone else’s home.

Serious injury

She said the woman in Barnsley who suffered serious injury had a small child in the home at the time and urged people to realise the dangers posed to vulnerable people.

She added: “We risk assess every call that comes into our control room concerning dogs being out of control. As part of the risk assessment, we look at other people living in the property, and how we can safeguard them from harm.

“Preventing danger starts within the home. If your dog is displaying any signs of aggression, seek help. Charities are available to work with you and your dog.”

She said dog which had killed the puppy in Doncaster had been in the family home for over a year, and warned what happened was a reminded that when circumstances change, so can a dog’s behaviour.

She said: “As Christmas approaches and your home may become busier and louder with festivities and family gatherings, please remember the stress that this can cause your dog.

“Your dog’s actions are your responsibility as an owner, whether in public, at home or in any other place.

“Once a dog becomes stressed or anxious, it can take days for the dog to calm down and return to its normal behaviour, so it’s important to remember to be understanding, vigilant and aware the days after your dog has displayed any type of distress or change in behaviour.”

Police safety tips on dogs:

> Provide your dog with space to move away from the people

> Always supervise your dog and children and pay attention to what is happening

> Do not allow children to pull, grab or sit on the dog

> Do not allow people unknown to your dog near them if it is eating, sleeping or with toys