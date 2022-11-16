Rotherham burglar sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court after being caught red-handed by house owners
A knife-wielding burglar from Rotherham has been sentence to prison at Sheffield Crown Court after his disastrous break-in attempt.
Josaf Gorol, aged 24, will spend two-and-a-half years in prison after his burglary of a property on Clough Road in Rotherham went pear-shaped. Gorol was caught red-handed by the residents, as he was still inside when they returned home, after he broke a rear window to gain entry. The occupants were able to detain him until the police arrived and he was arrested.
Detective Constable, Dawn Murray, said: “When our officers got to the scene, Gorol was searched in case he had any stolen property on his person. Instead, we found a large knife with a blade around eight inches long.
“The residents thankfully were able to catch Gorol red-handed before he had taken anything from their home, but the fact he was carrying a knife adds a sinister element to this crime – a knife that size is very dangerous, and it is incredibly lucky that nobody was harmed during this incident.”
Gorol, formerly of Robert Street in Rotherham, was sentenced last Wednesday, November 9, 2022. He will spend two-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated burglary and possession of a bladed article.