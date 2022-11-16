Josaf Gorol, aged 24, will spend two-and-a-half years in prison after his burglary of a property on Clough Road in Rotherham went pear-shaped. Gorol was caught red-handed by the residents, as he was still inside when they returned home, after he broke a rear window to gain entry. The occupants were able to detain him until the police arrived and he was arrested.

Detective Constable, Dawn Murray, said: “When our officers got to the scene, Gorol was searched in case he had any stolen property on his person. Instead, we found a large knife with a blade around eight inches long.

“The residents thankfully were able to catch Gorol red-handed before he had taken anything from their home, but the fact he was carrying a knife adds a sinister element to this crime – a knife that size is very dangerous, and it is incredibly lucky that nobody was harmed during this incident.”

