Police say he may have been attacked with a weapon – possibly a knuckduster – in the fight which happened during the last school half term at the Kiveton Community Sports Park, a facility which includes sports pitches in the village.

The injured youngster was aged 14, say officers who are investigating the assault, which happened in daylight at around 2pm. A woman is believed to have stopped as she was driving past to help the child.

Police said in a statement today: “It is understood that there was an altercation between two groups of teenagers at the Kiveton Community Sports Park. A 14-year-old boy was assaulted by an unknown suspect, believed to be an older teenager, wearing a black face mask.

A boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a violence broke out between rival teenage groups at Kivton Sports Park, near Rotherham

Knuckleduster may have been used in assault on South Yorkshire boy, 14

“He was punched to the face and suffered serious injuries that required hospital treatment. It is thought the suspect may have used some sort of weapon during the punch, like a knuckleduster, but this has not been confirmed.

“Officers are keen to speak to witnesses to the assault, especially one woman who is believed to have stopped her vehicle to check on the 14-year-old’s welfare. There are also believed to have been numerous dog walkers in the park at the time. Did you witness the assault? Did you see the teenagers in the park?”

Officers are now appealing for anyone who can help the investigation to come forwards so they can identify who was involved in the attack

Advertisement Hide Ad

A boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a violence broke out between rival teenage groups at Kiveton Sports Park. File picture shows an area taped off by police

If you have any information that could help officers identify those involved, you can contact South Yorkshire Police on their webchat, on the force’s online portal, or by calling 101 quoting incident number 36 of 27 October 2022. You can log onto their webchat and their online portal at the address www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/