Ross Turton Sheffield: Sheffield mum issues heartbreaking statement after beloved son's killer is jailed
A grieving mum whose son was stabbed to death in Sheffield has said the pain of losing her son and having to identify his body will live with her forever.
Christine Irons paid tribute to her beloved son, Danny, after his killer was jailed for life yesterday and ordered to serve a minimum of 25 years behind bars before he can be considered for parole.
Danny Irons, aged 32, was stabbed to death on the Manor estate last April.
The dad-of-three, who shared his time between Hackenthorpe in Sheffield plus a home in Rotherham, was knifed by Ross Turton, 30, who then fled, leaving him for dead.
Following a three-week trial, Turton, formerly of Danewood Drive, Manor, who denied murder, was convicted and handed a life sentence yesterday.
Jurors heard how Danny was stabbed by Turton in a small park and that he later collapsed and died on Fretson Green, Manor.
Paramedics battled to revive him but he could not be saved.
It was claimed in court that Turton had been to check on a cannabis crop growing in a nearby house, which he feared was at risk of a break-in, when he came across Danny and violence flared.
Detective Chief Inspector Simon Palmer, who led the investigation into Danny’s murder, said: “This case yet again lays bare the heartbreaking implications of knife crime. Not only has Danny very sadly lost his life as a result of this senseless act, but his family, including his mum Christine and three children, have been left distraught and will have to live with the consequences of Turton’s actions for the rest of their lives.
“I know that no length of sentence will bring Danny back to them, but I hope they feel that, in some small way, justice has been done.”
Speaking after the sentencing Danny’s mum, Christine, said: “Words cannot really say how I have felt since the day officers attended at my house to inform me that my son had been killed, but my life and the life of my family has been changed forever and will never be the same again.
“No mother should have to go and identify her son’s body. This is an awful pain that I will never forget, and the image of seeing my son laid on the table is an image that will now never leave my mind.
“Danny was a much loved son, brother, father and uncle. He was such a loving and caring person who was well liked by everyone who knew him. This shows in the hundreds of messages of support I have had since his death.
“To this day we are still in shock and saddened at the way he was taken from us.
“I would like to thank everyone in the Crown Prosecution Service, the police and my Family Liaison Officers for all of the help they have given me and my family, and I am so grateful that they have all worked so hard in order to get justice for Danny. He is missed so much.”