Christine Irons paid tribute to her beloved son, Danny, after his killer was jailed for life yesterday and ordered to serve a minimum of 25 years behind bars before he can be considered for parole.

Danny Irons, aged 32, was stabbed to death on the Manor estate last April.

Danny Irons (left) was stabbed to death by Ross Turton (right) on the Manor estate in Sheffield. Turton was jailed for life yesterday

The dad-of-three, who shared his time between Hackenthorpe in Sheffield plus a home in Rotherham, was knifed by Ross Turton, 30, who then fled, leaving him for dead.

Following a three-week trial, Turton, formerly of Danewood Drive, Manor, who denied murder, was convicted and handed a life sentence yesterday.

Jurors heard how Danny was stabbed by Turton in a small park and that he later collapsed and died on Fretson Green, Manor.

Paramedics battled to revive him but he could not be saved.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Palmer, who led the investigation into Danny’s murder, said: “This case yet again lays bare the heartbreaking implications of knife crime. Not only has Danny very sadly lost his life as a result of this senseless act, but his family, including his mum Christine and three children, have been left distraught and will have to live with the consequences of Turton’s actions for the rest of their lives.

“I know that no length of sentence will bring Danny back to them, but I hope they feel that, in some small way, justice has been done.”

Speaking after the sentencing Danny’s mum, Christine, said: “Words cannot really say how I have felt since the day officers attended at my house to inform me that my son had been killed, but my life and the life of my family has been changed forever and will never be the same again.

“No mother should have to go and identify her son’s body. This is an awful pain that I will never forget, and the image of seeing my son laid on the table is an image that will now never leave my mind.

“Danny was a much loved son, brother, father and uncle. He was such a loving and caring person who was well liked by everyone who knew him. This shows in the hundreds of messages of support I have had since his death.

“To this day we are still in shock and saddened at the way he was taken from us.