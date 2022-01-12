Ross Turton was jailed for life this week and ordered to serve a minimum of 25 years behind bars before he can be considered for parole after he was convicted of the murder of dad-of-three Danny Irons last year.

Danny, aged 32, was stabbed and later collapsed and died on Fretson Green, Manor, Sheffield, following a confrontation at a nearby park.

Danny Irons (left) was stabbed to death by Ross Turton (right) on the Manor estate in Sheffield

Turton, of Danewood Avenue, Manor, denied the offence but was convicted after a trial.

After South Yorkshire Police published details of the sentence handed to Turton, the force’s Facebook post attracted hundreds of comments, with many calling for those handed life sentences to never taste freedom again.

One woman, Janet Curry, wrote: “Life should mean life, but at least the has at least 25 year to think about (hope he has nightmares every night) how many lives he has ruined.”

Mark Roberts added: “Glad he's off the streets. For quite a while anyway, mindless killing.”

Some city residents though expressed anger at the sentence, calling for the death penalty to be brought back.

John Napper said: “Should be hung. He’s going to see the light of day again the victim isn’t.”

Sharon Dunraven said the sentence provided “some justice for Danny’s family.”