A man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH after a crash involving a car and two off-road bikes near a South Yorkshire beauty spot.

Police sealed off Rosehill Park, in Rawmarsh, near Rotherham on Sunday evening after the incident, with blue police tape and officers at the entrance for several hours.

An ambulance was also reported at the scene by locals, in an incident which saw an off-road biker taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Now, South Yorkshire Police have released a statement confirming an arrest following the incident, which has also seen allegations of causing injury by dangerous driving.

The statement said officers were called at 7.11pm on November 26 following reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and two off-road bikes in Rosehill Park.

It added: "One of the off-road bike riders suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital. He has since been discharged.

"The driver of the car, a 66-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH) and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has since been released on bail.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information which could assist the investigation can contact police on 101 quoting incident number 799 of 26 November."

Rosehill Victoria Park is one of the oldest in Rotherham, dating back to 1901. The 14 acre site is popular with families, and boasts facilities including toddler and junior play equipment, a multi-use games area, a model railway, a cafe and mini golf.