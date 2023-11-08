The Sheffield streets pictured here are the locations where South Yorkshire Police have received the highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson.

The 11 worst streets in Sheffield for reported criminal damage and arson have been revealed.

The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the 11 worst streets in the city for reports of criminal damage and arson in September 2023.

The figures are based on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

On or near Westwood Court, High Green: 5 reports of criminal damage and arson in September 2023

On or near Warley Road, Deep Pit: 5 reports of criminal damage and arson in September 2023