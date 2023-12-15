Bench, in Nether Edge, Sheffield, which has again been named as one of the UK's top 50 cocktail bars

An acclaimed restaurant and bar in Sheffield has again been named as one of the top 50 cocktail bars in the UK.

Bench, on Nether Edge Road, Nether Edge, revealed it had made the latest edition of the exclusive list compiled annually by Franklin & Sons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bench, in Nether Edge, Sheffield, which has again been named as one of the UK's top 50 cocktail bars

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will have to wait until February to find out where it has placed in the Top 50 Cocktail Bars 2024, having just made it onto the 2023 list in 50th place.

Announcing the news, it reminded people that all its cocktails are available for just £5 Wednesday to Friday, between 4pm and 6pm. Its bottled cocktails are also available to buy in the shop.

Bench's inventive cocktails include the Spritz, made with Isle of Wight tomatoes, white chocolate, lovage, orange wine and soda; the Whisky Pear, comprising of fermented pear, Aberfeldy Whisky and Soda; and the Old Fashioned, which contains Talisker 10, cacao husks and spent coffee-infused mascarpone.

Bench is not just acclaimed for its drinks. Last month it was named as one of the 100 best restaurants in the UK, as voted for by diners, with an average rating of 4.8 stars out of five.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pearl, the new bar at Park Hill, from the team behind Bench, announced this week that it had been shortlisted as ‘one to watch’ in the UK top 50 cocktail bars list for 2024.

Public, in the old gents' toilets beneath Sheffield Town Hall, on Surrey Street, came in 39th place in the 2023 list of best cocktail bars.