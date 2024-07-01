Rockingham Street Sheffield: No arrests two days after woman stabbed in attack involving 'group of men'
Rockingham Street was cordoned off by police on Saturday (June 29) following an incident at around 6.11am.
A 38-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed after being approached by a group of men who then fled from the scene in a vehicle.
The woman was rushed to hospital by ambulance. It is not believed her injuries are life-threatening. Now, South Yorkshire Police has confirmed no one has yet been arrested or charged more than 48 hours after the incident.
South Yorkshire Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101. Quote incident number 194 of June 29, 2024.