There have been no arrests more than 48 hours after a woman was reportedly stabbed by a group of men in Sheffield city centre.

Rockingham Street was cordoned off by police on Saturday (June 29) following an incident at around 6.11am.

A 38-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed after being approached by a group of men who then fled from the scene in a vehicle.

The woman was rushed to hospital by ambulance. It is not believed her injuries are life-threatening. Now, South Yorkshire Police has confirmed no one has yet been arrested or charged more than 48 hours after the incident.