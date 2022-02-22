The victim, who is in his 20s, was walking on Derek Dooley Way in the city centre on Saturday, February 19 at around 9.35pm when a vehicle drove into him.

The impact caused him to roll across the bonnet and fall to the ground.

Two men then got out of the car and began punching him.

A man was reportedly hit by a car on Derek Dooley Way before two men got out the vehicle, assaulted him and later took his bank card and phone case.

They then left the scene, before returning shortly afterwards and stealing the victim’s mobile phone case containing £40 and his bank card.

The victim reportedly suffered minor injuries in the attack.

Police are now asking anyone with information, CCTV footage or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries to come forward.

Were you in the area at the time? Did you see or hear anything suspicious? Do you know who might be involved?