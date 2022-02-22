Sheffield Crown Court heard on February 21 how Wesley Booth, aged 41, had been attempting to communicate sexually online with the decoy profiles in Rotherham and he had attempted to meet them before he was arrested by police.

Recorder David Kelly told Booth: “It involves you attempting to arrange for you to have sexual relationships with two girls who you believed were 13.

"In fact, they were not. It was a decoy seeking to capture people such as you who communicate over the internet with 13-year-old girls before you can do any harm.”

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how an online paedophile has been jailed after he was snared in Rotherham by two decoy profiles pretending to be young girls.

Booth, of Alan Moss Road, Loughborough, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty in respect of the two decoy profiles, to two counts of attempting to communicate sexually with a girl, two counts of attempting sexual grooming with a girl, and to two counts of attempting to arrange or facilitate a sexual activity with a girl all dating from December, 2018.

The defendant also admitted three counts of making indecent images of children after he was found to have category A, B and C indecent images of youngsters, with category A being the most serious.

Andrew Bailey, prosecuting, said: “As far as he was concerned he was going to meet two 13-year-old girls and he had taken some pills to assist him in attempting to get an erection.”

Chris Aspinall, defending, said Booth admitted the most serious offences over three years ago and there has been a significant delay in bringing the case to a conclusion.

He added: “He has gone through a tortuous process in the last two or three years. I am not minimising the offences in themselves but the effect on this man who has never been in the justice system before has been traumatic.”

Mr Aspinall also said Booth is at the low end of the intellectual scale and while he was at school he was considered to have special needs.

The court heard that since these crimes took place there has been been no further offending by the defendant.