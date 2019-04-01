Two robbers armed with a hammer and pickaxe escaped with cash after raiding a Sheffield supermarket.
They struck at the Co-op on Greengate Lane, High Green, and threatened staff with weapons at around 8.25pm on Sunday, March 24.
A customer was also threatened during the raid before the masked robbers stole cash from the till.
They were last seen heading towards Newton Road.
South Yorkshire Police said those in the shop at the time were left ‘incredibly shaken’.
CCTV images have been released of two men detectives want to trace.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 798 of March 24.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.