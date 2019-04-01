Have your say

Two robbers armed with a hammer and pickaxe escaped with cash after raiding a Sheffield supermarket.

They struck at the Co-op on Greengate Lane, High Green, and threatened staff with weapons at around 8.25pm on Sunday, March 24.

Robbers armed with a hammer and pickaxe raided a Sheffield supermarket

CRIME: Boy, 16, arrested after police chase in Sheffield

A customer was also threatened during the raid before the masked robbers stole cash from the till.

READ MORE: South Yorkshire Police cars set alight in arson attack outside station

They were last seen heading towards Newton Road.

Two armed robbers are wanted by South Yorkshire Police after a supermarket raid in Sheffield

POLICE: Two fatal stabbings in Sheffield remain unsolved

South Yorkshire Police said those in the shop at the time were left ‘incredibly shaken’.

CCTV images have been released of two men detectives want to trace.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 798 of March 24.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.