Police are investigating a report of a woman being followed and sexually assaulted on a Sheffield street in broad daylight.

The incident is alleged to have taken place on Matilda Street, near Sheffield city centre, at around 2.51pm on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

Launching a CCTV appeal today (Monday, November 18, 2024), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A woman was followed by a man and sexually assaulted. It is believed the man then fled the scene on foot.

The sexual assault is alleged to have taken place on Matilda Street, near Sheffield city centre at around 2.51pm on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, and police have today (November 18, 2024) released the CCTV image pictured left of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident | Submit/Google

“Following the incident officers launched an investigation and have carried out extensive enquiries including CCTV trawls, forensic testing, and area searches to establish the circumstances and find the individual responsible.

“Enquiries remain ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

“The man is described as white, in his late 20s to early 30s, of slim build and 5ft 8in tall. He is wearing grey trousers and a light blue tie dye hoodie.

“Do you recognise him?”

If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101.

You can contact the force online here:www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime

Please quote incident number 633 of 9 July 2024 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org