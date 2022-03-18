Rivelin Valley Park: Man arrested over knifepoint robbery in popular Sheffield park
A man has been arrested over a knifepoint robbery at a playground in a popular Sheffield park.
The 25-year-old, from Sheffield, was arrested on suspicion of robbery and criminal damage yesterday afternoon and remains in police custody today.
South Yorkshire Police said a member of the public reported having their mobile phone stolen during an incident in the playground at Rivelin Valley Park, off Rivelin Park Road, at about 12.15pm.
Officers attended and located a suspect nearby.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.