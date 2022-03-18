Rivelin Valley Park: Man arrested over knifepoint robbery in popular Sheffield park

A man has been arrested over a knifepoint robbery at a playground in a popular Sheffield park.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 18th March 2022, 2:57 pm

The 25-year-old, from Sheffield, was arrested on suspicion of robbery and criminal damage yesterday afternoon and remains in police custody today.

Read More

Read More
Owlthorpe 'murder' Sheffield: Danielle Ejogbamu post mortem ‘inconclusive’ but i...

South Yorkshire Police said a member of the public reported having their mobile phone stolen during an incident in the playground at Rivelin Valley Park, off Rivelin Park Road, at about 12.15pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Rivelin Valley Park in Sheffield, where somebody was allegedly robbed at knifepoint (pic: Google)

MORE: Begging cash-machine robber targeted kind man who had already given her £5 outside Sainsbury's in Sheffield

Officers attended and located a suspect nearby.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.