Photographs have been released of off-road bikers who ‘may be able to assist with enquiries’ into the incident in Rivelin Valley on Saturday, March 5.

South Yorkshire Police said a woman was cycling along Cut Gate, near to Rivelin Valley Road, when a group on off-road motorcycles approached her and words were exchanged.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police want to trace these bikers over an incident in which a cyclist in Sheffield was reportedly attacked

The group was said to have surrounded the cyclist and spun their wheels in the mud, covering her.

One of the group was then alleged to have grabbed the cyclist’s rucksack and attempted to pull her off while another kicked the woman’s bike.

The incident led to a camera used by the woman to record her cycling getting broken.PC Jamie Walker, from South Yorkshire Police, said: “Unfortunately, this was yet another example of the minority giving the majority of law abiding motorcyclists a bad name. This was not anti-social behaviour, the matter is being dealt with as a police investigation of assault and criminal damage.

“In addition to the police investigation, any riders identified during enquiries will be referred to Natural England with regards to offences of damaging a Site of Special Scientific Interest.

“Do you recognise either the riders or their vehicles that may be able to help us with our enquiries?”