Two police officers were assaulted after coming across a “group trying to separate two women” involved in a disturbance in the street in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Photos shared online revealed a large police presence on Richmond Road, near to the junction with Fishponds View, in the early hours of January 1.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed today that officers were responding to what appeared to be a group fight, and two cops were assaulted after stepping in.

A spokesperson said officers were on patrol on Richmond Road shortly before 1am on New Year’s Day “when they came across what appeared to be a group fighting in the street near The Richmond Hotel”.

The spokesperson said: “Officers attended and found a group trying to separate two women who were involved in an altercation. A man also became involved in the disturbance.

“Two police officers were assaulted during arrest attempts.”

A 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker. She has been given a conditional caution.

Two women, aged 29 and 37, were arrested on suspicion of affray and have since been dealt with by way of a ‘community resolution’.

Meanwhile, a 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault, affray, possessing an offensive weapon, and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker. He remains in police custody.