Nuclear fallout shelters, World Snooker and water fountains among concerns voiced in Sheffield online petitions

Building fallout shelters in case of war with Russia, keeping the World Snooker at the Crucible and dealing with problem parking are among the issues that have prompted Sheffielders to launch petitions.

Anyone who lives, works or studies in the city can launch an online petition on the Sheffield City Council website and ask fellow citizens to support an issue that concerns them.

Brett Windle started the fallout shelter petition, signed so far by three people. It states: “In light of the escalating tensions between the United Kingdom and Russia, it has become increasingly evident that the threat of a nuclear conflict is no longer a remote possibility but a distinct and imminent danger.

Sheffield Crucible, home to the World Snooker Championships.

“As a concerned citizen and an expert in the field of disaster preparedness, I strongly recommend that Sheffield Council take immediate action to construct fallout shelters to safeguard the lives of our citizens in the event of a nuclear attack. Currently, Sheffield lacks adequate infrastructure to withstand the devastating impact of a nuclear blast.”

Five people have backed Mohammed Faysal Ansar’s petition to keep the World Snooker Championships at the Crucible Theatre.

It states: “Have you heard the SAD news about the Snooker at the Sheffield Crucible, the contract will run out in 2027, and the organisers are talking about moving the snooker to a new venue, possibly to another city, an event that so many people love coming to watch in Sheffield.

Entertainment

“This could lead to a decrease in investment and entertainment for Sheffield as a whole. Not forgetting the many fans, snooker players and people that love to come to Sheffield once a year to watch this exciting event that has kept Sheffield going since 1977. This is why?

When an event like the snooker has been going on in somewhere like Sheffield for so long, talking about moving it out of Sheffield should not be up for debate. Organisers and Sheffield Council should find a way to continue keeping the snooker on at the Sheffield Crucible, because this is where people like to come and watch the snooker.”

Mohammed Faysal Ansar has launched several petitions, including one calling on the council to give people a separate container to recycle glass as it says brown bins aren’t big enough, and another asking for compost bags for food waste.

He is also the author of the petition calling for action on pavement parking. It urges the council to run parking lessons for drivers who block pavements for pedestrians.

It also calls for kerbs to be “colour friendly” so that walkers can judge better how deep they are. The petition further opposes individuals running car sales businesses on residential streets.

Sustainable

One petition that attracted 20 signatures before it closed on New Year’s Eve calls for the council to “install, maintain and signpost drinking water fountains in Sheffield to enable people to quench their thirst in a healthy and sustainable way”. The author is Greg Hewitt of Sheffield Action on Plastic.

The petition says that UK consumers drink 2.5 million litres of bottled water a year. It states: “Providing drinking water in parks and other places where children and young people play and congregate would be a great way to encourage hydration without damaging their health or the environment.”