Man, 20, arrested after Rotherham police pursuit ends with recovery of two knives, £15,000 cash and cannabis

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 2nd Jan 2025, 13:00 GMT
A 20-year-old man has been arrested after a police pursuit in Rotherham ended with the recovery of two knives, £15,000 in cash and a “large amount of cannabis”.

South Yorkshire Police reported how an off-duty officer alerted the force to a man moving packages on Windle Court in Treeton between a silver Toyota, suspected to have been abandoned, and a white VW Polo.

Police quickly responded to the report, made on December 30, 2024, and located the Polo being driven towards Brinsworth. The driver fled, beginning a police pursuit.

During the chase, a bag was thrown from the window of the Polo before the vehicle came to a stop on Brinsworth Lane, police say.

Officers recovered a “large amount of cannabis” and found two knives, vehicle registration plates and roughly £15,000 in cash in the abandoned Toyota.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, possessing criminal property, dangerous driving and failing to stop.

He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

