Man in 'critical condition' in hospital following assault near Sheffield city centre pub, The Bessemer, as suspect appears at Sheffield Magistrates' Court charged with three offences.

A 20-year-old man has appeared at court today (Monday, July 17, 2023) charged in connection with a reported assault in Sheffield city centre last weekend.

Liam Jones, of Morland Road, Gleadless Valley, Sheffield, appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court, charged with two counts of Section 18 assault, one count of Section 20 assault, and one count of possession of an offensive weapon.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Emergency services were called to Orchard Lane at around 11.10pm on Saturday, July 15, 2023, following reports that there had been an altercation and a man had been assaulted near to the Bessemer pub. A man in his 50s is currently in hospital in a 'critical condition'

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Emergency services were called to Orchard Lane at around 11.10pm on Saturday following reports that there had been an altercation and a man had been assaulted near to the Bessemer pub. A man in his 50s was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition."

Detective Inspector Richard Armstrong, from Sheffield CID, issued an appeal for witnesses.

He said: “Despite the inclement weather, we believe that the city centre, particularly around Leopold Street, was busy on Saturday night.

“Our enquiries into the circumstances surrounding this incident continue and I’d like to hear from witnesses or anyone with information who is yet to come forward.”