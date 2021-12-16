The men, aged 46 and 48, and both from Barnsley, were arrested on Thursday, December 16 as part of the ongoing murder investigation which followed the disappearance of Barnsley man Richard Dyson.

Mr Dyson, aged 58, was last seen by his daughter on Friday, November 15, 2019, and was reported missing 10 days later after he failed to show up for their next arranged meeting.

Police established he was last seen on Sunday, November 17, at around 11pm, walking along the A6135 Sheffield Road in Hoyland.

In March this year, three men from Barnsley, aged 43, 51 and 68, and a 67-year-old man from Rotherham were also arrested on suspicion of murdering Mr Dyson.

They have since been released under investigation, as have the two men arrested this week.