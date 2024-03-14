Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two murder suspects remain on police bail - over four years after a South Yorkshire man went missing.

South Yorkshire Police detectives investigating the disappearance of Barnsley man Richard Dyson have never found a body - but they have confirmed that two men remain on bail for his suspected murder.

Mr Dyson, aged 58, was last seen by his daughter on Friday, November 15, 2019 and when she was unable to get in touch with him afterwards she reported him missing.

Richard Dyson was reported missing in 2019 and detectives are treating his disappearance as murder. Two men have been arrested (Photo: SYP)

Police have now said in a statement this week that they could confirm that the two who were arrested remain on police bail at this time.

The last known sighting of him was on Sunday, November 17, when he was seen walking along the A6135 Sheffield Road in Hoyland at around 11pm.

A body has never been found but detectives are treating the disappearance as murder.

In March 2021, two men were arrested on suspicion of murder and released after questioning as police enquiries continued. In July 2023, the two men, aged 69 and 70, were re-arrested on suspicion of the same offence.